Purifloh Limited Achieves Key Milestones at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Purifloh Limited (AU:PO3) has released an update.

Purifloh Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2023 Annual General Meeting, as confirmed by a majority poll vote. The meeting did not feature any prepared announcements, maintaining transparency with shareholders. This outcome reflects strong support for Purifloh’s current management and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:PO3 stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

