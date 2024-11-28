Purifloh Limited Achieves Key Milestones at AGM

Purifloh Limited (AU:PO3) has released an update.

Purifloh Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2023 Annual General Meeting, as confirmed by a majority poll vote. The meeting did not feature any prepared announcements, maintaining transparency with shareholders. This outcome reflects strong support for Purifloh’s current management and strategic direction.

