PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt (PRTC) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 73.13

The average one-year price target for PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:PRTC) has been revised to $73.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of $66.31 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.41 to a high of $75.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 337.89% from the latest reported closing price of $16.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTC is 0.01%, an increase of 118.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 66.32% to 113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 32.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 57.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 68.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 88.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 55.81% over the last quarter.

Diadema Partners holds 7K shares.

Persistent Asset Partners holds 2K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.