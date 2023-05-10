PureTech Health (LSE:PRTC) Price Target Decreased by 6.32% to 605.20

The average one-year price target for PureTech Health (LSE:PRTC) has been revised to 605.20 / share. This is an decrease of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 646.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 424.20 to a high of 976.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 178.89% from the latest reported closing price of 217.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureTech Health. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTC is 0.24%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.80% to 22,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 9,200K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,500K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 20.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,406K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares, representing an increase of 40.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 68.67% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3,319K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 29.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,910K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 66.04% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 950K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 44.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 75.58% over the last quarter.

