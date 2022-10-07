PureTech Health in talks with Nektar Therapeutics for a possible offer

Oct 7 (Reuters) - PureTech Health PRTC.L said on Friday it is in talks with U.S.-based drug developer Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O regarding a possible offer for the biotherapeutics firm.

PureTech said that while the two companies remain in discussions regarding a proposal, there can be no certainty an offer will be made.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

