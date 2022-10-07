US Markets
PRTC

PureTech Health in talks with Nektar Therapeutics for a possible offer

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

PureTech Health said on Friday it is in talks with U.S.-based drug developer Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible offer for the biotherapeutics firm.

PureTech said that while the two companies remain in discussions regarding a proposal, there can be no certainty an offer will be made.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRTCNKTR

