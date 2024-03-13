PureTech Health Gets FDA's Orphan Drug Designation For LYT-200 In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(RTTNews) - PureTech Health plc (PRTC, PRTC.L), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to LYT-200 for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia or AML.

LYT-200 is a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting galectin-9, a potent oncogenic driver in leukemia cells and an immunosuppressive protein. It has demonstrated direct cytotoxic, anti-leukemic effects through multiple mechanisms.

LYT-200 is being developed as a potential novel treatment for hematological malignancies, such as relapsed/refractory AML and high-risk MDS, as well as locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors that have poor survival rates, including head and neck cancers.

The company noted that LYT-200 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in relapsed/refractory AML and MDS, both as a single agent and in combination with standard-of-care venetoclax and hypomethylating agents (HMA).

The trial's initial findings were announced in 2023, and additional data are expected to be presented in a scientific forum in 2024.

"Orphan drug designation from the FDA validates our belief that targeting galectin-9 with LYT-200 is a novel, promising approach that may offer patients a better tolerated, more effective treatment," according to Aleksandra Filipovic, Head of Oncology at PureTech.

The FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel drug and biologic products for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 persons in the U.S.

The designation qualifies the company for incentives, including tax credits for some clinical trials and eligibility for seven years of market exclusivity in the U.S., if the drug is approved for AML.

In London, PureTech Health shares were trading at 205.50 pence, up 2 percent.

