PureTech Health Entity Akili Merges with Virtual Therapeutics

May 29, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

PureTech Health (GB:PRTC) has released an update.

PureTech Health’s founded entity, Akili Interactive, has signed a definitive merger agreement with Virtual Therapeutics, aiming to create a leading digital health company. The merger, with Akili to become a wholly owned subsidiary, promises a premium payout to Akili shareholders and will see the combined entity focus on innovative mental health solutions using engaging gaming experiences. The deal is set for completion in the third quarter of 2024, after which Akili will be delisted from public stock exchanges.

