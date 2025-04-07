PureTech Health Confirms Talks With Nordic Capital Over Potential Cash Offer

(RTTNews) - Responding to recent press speculation, PureTech Health plc (PRTC, PRTC.L) confirmed that it is in discussions with Nordic Capital Epsilon SCA, SICAV-RAIF regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the entire share capital of the company.

As per the U.K rule, Nordic Capital is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 5 May 2025, being 28 days after the date of this announcement, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel.

