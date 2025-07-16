Markets
PRTC

PureTech Health CEO Bharatt Chowrira Steps Down; Names Robert Lyne Interim CEO

July 16, 2025 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PureTech Health plc (PRTC, PRTC.L) announced Wednesday that Bharatt Chowrira has stepped down today from his role as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.

The company noted that it has appointed Robert Lyne as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective today. Lyne joined PureTech in January 2024 as Chief Portfolio Officer and brings a wealth of experience from the UK's life science and venture capital sectors. He previously served as CEO of Arix Bioscience plc, a UK-listed company focused on life science innovation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.