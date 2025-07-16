PureTech Health CEO Bharatt Chowrira Steps Down; Names Robert Lyne Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - PureTech Health plc (PRTC, PRTC.L) announced Wednesday that Bharatt Chowrira has stepped down today from his role as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors.

The company noted that it has appointed Robert Lyne as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective today. Lyne joined PureTech in January 2024 as Chief Portfolio Officer and brings a wealth of experience from the UK's life science and venture capital sectors. He previously served as CEO of Arix Bioscience plc, a UK-listed company focused on life science innovation.

