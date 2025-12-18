Markets

PureTech Health Appoints Robert Lyne As CEO; Focuses On Financing For Celea, Gallop Oncology

December 18, 2025 — 02:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - PureTech Health plc (PRTC, PRTC), a biotherapeutics company, on Thursday announced that its Board has appointed Robert Lyne as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, with immediate effect.

Lyne brings more than a decade of senior leadership and joined the company in January 2024 as Chief Portfolio Officer. Lyne previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Arix Bioscience plc.

The company said that its near-term priorities include securing funding to advance Celea Therapeutics following a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with financing expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Following the financing of Celea, the company expects its operational run rate to reduce significantly and plans to operate with a streamlined structure, reduced overhead, and a disciplined investment approach, while evaluating options to deliver value to shareholders, including potential capital returns.

The company is also pursuing financing in 2026 for Gallop Oncology as development advances.

On Wednesday, the PureTech Health closed at $3.17%, 0.54 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.23 cents higher before ending the trade at $16.73.

