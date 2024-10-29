Pureprofile Ltd. Reports Record Revenue and Global Growth

Pureprofile Ltd. (AU:PPL) has released an update.

Pureprofile Ltd. has reported a strong financial performance for FY24, achieving a record sales revenue of $48.1 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year, and a maiden net profit of $0.1 million. The company’s strategic expansion included opening new offices in Portugal and Germany, contributing to a 28% increase in international revenues, which now make up 43% of total revenue. The company’s robust growth is supported by strategic partnerships and a high rate of repeat business, showcasing its successful global outreach and high-quality data solutions.

