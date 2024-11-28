News & Insights

Purepoint Uranium Unveils New Exploration Targets

November 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Purepoint Uranium (TSE:PTU) has released an update.

Purepoint Uranium has identified eight high-priority exploration targets at its Russell South project in the Athabasca Basin, following advanced airborne geophysical surveys. These targets focus on conductive areas associated with potential uranium-rich structures, enhancing the project’s discovery potential. A new survey is planned for Spring 2025 to refine drill targets further.

