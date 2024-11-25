Purepoint Uranium Secures $2.2M in Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium (TSE:PTU) has released an update.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. successfully closed a private placement, raising $2.2 million through the issuance of 7,333,331 units. IsoEnergy Ltd. acquired a significant portion of these units, marking the start of a joint venture for uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. The proceeds will support Purepoint’s general working capital.

