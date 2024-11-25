News & Insights

Stocks

Purepoint Uranium Secures $2.2M in Private Placement

November 25, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Purepoint Uranium (TSE:PTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. successfully closed a private placement, raising $2.2 million through the issuance of 7,333,331 units. IsoEnergy Ltd. acquired a significant portion of these units, marking the start of a joint venture for uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. The proceeds will support Purepoint’s general working capital.

For further insights into TSE:PTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.