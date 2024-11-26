News & Insights

Purepoint Uranium Plans New Drilling at Smart Lake

November 26, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Purepoint Uranium (TSE:PTU) has released an update.

Purepoint Uranium has announced a $1.2 million drilling program for the Smart Lake Joint Venture, signaling a renewed focus on this promising project in Saskatchewan. The program, in partnership with Cameco Corporation, aims to leverage new geophysical data to explore high-potential uranium mineralization. With a strong financial position and technical support, Purepoint is set to advance its exploration efforts efficiently.

