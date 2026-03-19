Is PureCycle Technologies Stock a Buy or Sell After Shay Capital Dumped Shares Worth $3.2 Million?

Key Points

Shay Capital sold 304,380 shares of PureCycle Technologies; estimated trade value of $3.23 million based on quarterly average price.

The transaction accounted for 0.33% of the fund’s $968.66 million 13F reportable AUM.

PureCycle Technologies position now represents 1.41% of AUM, which places it within the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, investment firm Shay Capital LLC sold 304,380 shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold is $3.23 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter.

The fund’s position in PureCycle Technologies at quarter-end stood at 1,590,058 shares with an additional 3,062,700 call options. This is a drop from 1,894,438 shares and 3,650,000 call options in the third quarter.

What else to know

Shay Capital continues to trim its PureCycle Technologies stake, which now accounts for 1.41% of 13F AUM following the sale while the call options represented 2.7% of AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:FTAI: $62.01 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $26.87 million (2.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PCT: $13.66 million (1.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AZ: $13.38 million (1.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPY: $12.38 million (1.3% of AUM)

As of March 19, 2026, PureCycle Technologies shares were priced at $5.75, down 24.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 44.18 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-18) $5.48 Market Capitalization $1.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $8.36 million Net Income (TTM) ($182.57 million)

Company Snapshot

PureCycle Technologies produces recycled polypropylene resin using proprietary purification technology, restoring waste plastics to ultra-pure, virgin-like quality.

It operates a licensing-based business model using proprietary technology for polypropylene recycling.

The company serves manufacturers and consumer goods companies seeking sustainable, high-quality recycled plastics for their products.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces ultra-pure recycled polypropylene using patented purification processes and operates through a licensing-based business model.

What this transaction means for investors

Shay Capital’s sale of 304,380 shares in PureCycle Technologies was interesting because it’s one of the firm’s top holdings out of 484 at the end of the fourth quarter. Shay Capital trimming its stake in Q4 was a good move. Shares fell in 2026, dropping to a low of $5.12 on March 17.

That said, Shay Capital still retained 1.6 million shares after the transaction, as well as another more than three million in call options. This suggests the investment management company believes there’s still upside to be had.

PureCycle Technologies spent 2025 building up its operations. As a result, it generated $8.4 million in revenue last year, but also incurred an operating loss of $181.4 million. The loss was a $36 million increase from the prior year, contributing to its stock price drop.

Even so, because PureCycle’s sales are low, its share price valuation remains excessive, as indicated by its price-to-sales ratio of more than 100. This is lower than it’s been over the past year, making now a less-than-ideal time to sell.

Buying shares depends on whether you believe PureCycle can build up its business over the long term. Shay Capital seems to think so, considering it retains a substantial stake in the company.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.