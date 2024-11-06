PureCycle Technologies put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in PureCycle Technologies (PCT) with 1,641 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are 11/8 weekly 12 puts and Jan-25 10 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.65, while ATM IV is up over 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

