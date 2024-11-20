PureCycle Technologies price target raised to $15 from $10 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to $15 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm pdated its model following the release of its Q4 10-Q filing. Cowen remains constructive on the business following 3Q24 operational milestones and sees significant commercial opportunity in the fiber film and injection molding markets beginning to take shape in FY25.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PCT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.