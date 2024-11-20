News & Insights

PureCycle Technologies price target raised to $15 from $10 at TD Cowen

November 20, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to $15 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm pdated its model following the release of its Q4 10-Q filing. Cowen remains constructive on the business following 3Q24 operational milestones and sees significant commercial opportunity in the fiber film and injection molding markets beginning to take shape in FY25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
