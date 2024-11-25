PureCycle Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in PureCycle Technologies (PCT) with 12,232 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 11 points to 98.84%. Dec-24 14 calls and Jan-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on March 3rd.

