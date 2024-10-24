PureCycle Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in PureCycle Technologies (PCT) with 23,539 calls trading, 9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 24 points to 120.14%. 10/25 weekly 12.5 calls and 11/1 weekly 13 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

