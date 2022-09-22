PureCycle Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PCT

In trading on Thursday, shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.26, changing hands as low as $8.05 per share. PureCycle Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.94 per share, with $14.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.23.

