Purebread Brands Embarks on Expansive Growth

Coho Collective Kitchens Inc (TSE:COHO) has released an update.

Purebread Brands Inc., formerly known as Coho Collective Kitchens Inc., has announced a completed name change and expects to start trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new ticker symbol ‘BRED’ around May 24, 2024. The rebranding reflects the company’s growth and strategic focus after the acquisition of Purebread Bakery, with plans to expand by opening new locations across Canada while continuing to operate seven Coho Commissary shared kitchens in BC. This move, accompanied by record store traffic and multi-channel sales growth, signals a promising new chapter for the company and its stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:COHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.