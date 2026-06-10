Purebase Corp Appoints Amy Clemens New CFO From June 5

(RTTNews) - Mineral resource company Purebase Corp. (PUBC) Wednesday said that it has appointed Amy Clemens as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from June 5.

Commenting on the appointment, Amy Clemens said, "The Company's transformation is extremely comprehensive and moving quickly, so I have hit the ground running. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the CFO for the reenergized, mission-driven version of Purebase, and I look forward to continuing to build on this momentum."

On the OTC Markets, PUBC ended Monday's trading at $0.0210, down 4.6 percent.

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