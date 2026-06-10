Markets

Purebase Corp Appoints Amy Clemens New CFO From June 5

June 10, 2026 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mineral resource company Purebase Corp. (PUBC) Wednesday said that it has appointed Amy Clemens as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, with effect from June 5.

Commenting on the appointment, Amy Clemens said, "The Company's transformation is extremely comprehensive and moving quickly, so I have hit the ground running. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the CFO for the reenergized, mission-driven version of Purebase, and I look forward to continuing to build on this momentum."

On the OTC Markets, PUBC ended Monday's trading at $0.0210, down 4.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.