Pure Storage's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Tanks

Pure Storage PSTG reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents for second-quarter fiscal 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8%. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues soared 11% from the year-ago quarter to $763.8 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The top-line expansion stemmed from healthy demand trends across the data storage platform as customers shift cost-sensitive workloads to all-flash. Steady momentum in FlashBlade Solutions, including FlashArray//E, Flashblade//E, and FlashArray//C offerings, is propelling its growth amid macroeconomic headwinds.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Pure Storage expects revenues to be $815 million, implying an increase of 6.8% from a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $810.9 million.



The non-GAAP operating income for the fiscal third quarter is expected at $140 million. The non-GAAP operating margin is estimated at 17.2%.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Management reiterated revenue guidance for fiscal 2025. PSTG continues to expect revenues of $3.1 billion, indicating a rise of 10.5% from the year-earlier level. The non-GAAP operating margin is projected at 17%.

However, PSTG lowered guidance for total contract value or TCV sales for Evergreen//One & Evergreen//Flex subscription service offerings. It now expects TCV sales to be $500 million, implying 25% growth from a year ago. Earlier, the company forecasted TCV sales to be $600 million, implying 50% growth from a year ago.



Following the earnings announcement and TCV guidance revision, shares of PSTG declined 13.7% in the pre-market trading on Aug. 28. In the past year, shares have gained 64.5% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 57.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PSTG’s Quarter in Detail

Product revenues (contributing 52.7% to total revenues) amounted to $402.6 million, up 0.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Subscription services revenues (47.3%) of $361.2 million rose 25% on a year-over-year basis.



We expected product and subscription services revenues to be $454.8 million and $356.1 million, respectively, for the fiscal second quarter.



Subscription annual recurring revenues (ARR) amounted to nearly $1.5 billion, up 24% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription ARR includes the annualized value of all active subscription contracts as of the last day of the quarter, along with annualized on-demand revenues.



Total revenues in the United States and internationally were $538 million and $226 million, respectively.

Margin Highlights

The non-GAAP gross margin was flat year over year at 72.8%.



The non-GAAP product gross margin was 69.5%, down from 71.5% in the prior year. The non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 76.4%, compared with 74.5% a year ago.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, were 54.7% compared with 56.5% in the prior-year quarter.



Pure Storage reported a non-GAAP operating income of $138.6 million compared with $111.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP operating margin was 18.1%, up from 16.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Pure Storage exited the fiscal second quarter that ended on Aug. 4 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.8 billion, up from $1.5 billion reported in the prior-year period.



Cash flow from operations amounted to $226.6 million in the fiscal second quarter compared with $101.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow was $166.6 million compared with $46.5 million a year ago.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares due to trading restrictions. It has $395 million left under its authorization plan.



The remaining performance obligations at the end of the fiscal second quarter totaled $2.3 billion, up 24% year over year.

PSTG’s Zacks Rank

Pure Storage currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Companies

BlackBerry’s BB first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of 3 cents was narrower than the company’s estimate of a loss of 4-6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of BB have lost 57% in the past year.



Badger Meter, Inc BMI reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 76 cents.



Shares of BMI have gained 23% in the past year.



SAP SE SAP reported second-quarter 2024 non-IFRS earnings of €1.10 ($1.18) per share, climbing 59% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.01.



In the past year, shares of SAP have gained 54.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.