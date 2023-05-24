Pure Storage's (PSTG) FlashBlade Solution Used by MediaZen

Pure Storage PSTG announced a strategic partnership with MediaZen, a leading voice recognition provider in South Korea. MediaZen plans to leverage Pure Storage's FlashBlade platform to expedite the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) services and enhance its research and development (R&D) capabilities to foster innovation and stay competitive in the field of AI.

MediaZen encountered challenges while scaling its graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters due to limitations in its existing storage solution, added PSTG. The company struggled to effectively process large amounts of unstructured data and AI workloads, hindering its R&D progress. As a result, MediaZen chose Pure Storage's FlashBlade to facilitate faster training data development and combine training results in its research tasks.

FlashBlade offers a high-performance parallel processing architecture, improved I/O performance, hassle-free management and upgradability. One notable advantage is the accelerated time to market for MediaZen's voice recognition modeling tasks. Previously, these tasks could take up to 12 months to complete. However, with the implementation of FlashBlade, MediaZen has reduced the time required to two weeks, added PSTG.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Additionally, MediaZen has utilized FlashBlade to develop a new speech recognition model within four weeks, which can support a distributed processing environment with multiple GPUs. FlashBlade has streamlined storage management for MediaZen by enabling high-speed data movement between GPUs and storage, as well as within shared storage environments.

The adoption of FlashBlade has also elevated MediaZen's R&D capabilities, empowering the company to drive AI innovation. This enhanced capability has laid the foundation for global growth, allowing MediaZen to expand its AI-powered voice and language services to diverse markets.

Pure Storage provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers. The company is likely to benefit from the growing demand for its FlashArray and FlashBlade businesses and is well poised for strong growth prospects in the data-driven market of machine learning.

In April, the company announced that EV Group is leveraging Pure Storage FlashArray, Evergreen//Forever and Pure1 to develop and launch new products and improve its overall performance.

Prior to that, the company announced that the Australian Genome Research Facility is leveraging its unified fast file and object storage solution, FlashBlade, to improve data performance and minimize genomic pipeline turnaround times for customers.

Pure Storage currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 6.5% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Dropbox and Blackbaud presently sport a Zacks Rank #1, whereas Blackbaud holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have increased 11% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have increased 83.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 7.3% in the past 60 days to $3.68 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have increased 17% in the past year.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

