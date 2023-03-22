Pure Storage's (PSTG) FlashBlade Augments ARGF Efficiency

Pure Storage PSTG has announced that the Australian Genome Research Facility ("AGRF") is leveraging its unified fast file and object storage solution, FlashBlade, to improve data performance and minimize genomic pipeline turnaround times for customers.

AGRF partners with other genomics developers to provide integrated capabilities across biomedical, clinical, agricultural and environmental sectors, catering to approximately 15,000 customers.

It generates more than 10 terabytes of raw data each week, per a company report. However, managing these large datasets and delivering cost-effective sequencing services require scalable, reliable and high-performance storage infrastructure. This is where Pure Strorage comes into play with its innovative storage solutions.

AGRF has replaced its existing scale-out file system technology with Pure Storage's FlashBlade to improve metadata performance and storage capacity and optimize its end-to-end sequencing pipeline.

The migration has helped it to obtain increased I/O and bandwidth at lower latency, enabling it to quickly complete compute jobs and enhance compute capability without compromising capacity.

FlashBlade’s support has enabled AGRF to reduce its clinical genome sequencing times by up to 86%, from 28 days to four days in urgent cases, per a company report. Also, AGRF has improved the performance of its key initial analysis workflow phase by six times, reducing the time taken from 18 hours to three hours. Another subsequent phase of the workflow has been improved by 26 times, reducing the time taken from 10 hours to 23 minutes, per the company sources.

Pure Storage provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers. The company is likely to benefit from the growing demand of its FlashArray and FlashBlade businesses and is well poised for strong growth prospects in the data-driven market of machine learning.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development initiatives to launch new products and enhance its existing product line. In March, the company rolled out FlashBlade//E, an unstructured data repository solution for large-capacity data stores. Pure Storage noted that FlashBlade//E will consume up to five times less power compared with disk-based systems, thereby helping organizations to achieve their sustainability goals.

Pure Storage currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 27.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 22.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

