Pure Storage Slips 14% After Reporting Lower-Than-Expected FY24 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) shares are sliding more than 14 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue guidance for the full year.

The provider of storage-as-a-service expects full-year revenue of $2.82 billion, while the Street analysts are looking for $3.41 billion.

Currently, shares are at $32.83, down 13.45 percent from the previous close of $37.93 on a volume of 6,815,622.

