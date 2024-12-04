Pure Storage rises 13.5%

Pure Storage (PSTG) is up 13.5%, or $7.20 to $60.74.
- Pure Storage price target raised to $70 from $68 at Lake Street
- Pure Storage price target raised to $63 from $59 at Northland
- Pure Storage price target raised to $65 from $60 at Stifel
- Pure Storage price target raised to $75 from $70 at Evercore ISI
