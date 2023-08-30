Pure Storage Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pure Storage (PSTG):

Earnings: -$7.1 million in Q2 vs. $10.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pure Storage reported adjusted earnings of $111.1 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $688.7 million in Q2 vs. $646.8 million in the same period last year.

