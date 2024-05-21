Pure Storage (PSTG) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded Pure Storage (PSTG – Research Report) to a Hold today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $60.12.

Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple, Cisco Systems, and HP. According to TipRanks, Long has an average return of 12.4% and a 61.78% success rate on recommended stocks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pure Storage with a $56.21 average price target.

PSTG market cap is currently $19.54B and has a P/E ratio of 360.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PSTG in relation to earlier this year.

Pure Storage (PSTG) Company Description:

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

