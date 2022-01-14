Pure Storage (PSTG) Unit Boosts TeleMessage's Compliant Solutions

Pure Storage, Inc.’s PSTG subsidiary, Portworx, has collaborated with TeleMessage to improve the latter’s secure and compliant data storage for global enterprise customers. Per the agreement, TeleMessage capitalized on Portworx Enterprise, an end-to-end storage and data management solution on the back of a Kubernetes-based infrastructure. Kubernetes is an open-source system that automates software deployment.



TeleMessage specializes in offering avant-garde messaging solutions on-premises and in the cloud. Its software, trusted by telecom operators, supports primary brands across various industry verticals such as retail, manufacturing and finance. This Israel-based entity is known for transforming business mobile messaging through Mass Messaging, Mobile Archiver and Secure Enterprise Messaging solutions.



As employees are using personal devices and messaging apps like WhatsApp, also known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology, for accessing sensitive workplace information, organizations are getting more susceptible to numerous security risks. Against this backdrop, TeleMessage’s archiving services not only aided organizations in today’s hybrid work environment to encourage the rising adoption of BYOD but also protect confidential data while complying with the latest data protection regulations.



Portworx Enterprise is the Kubernetes storage platform vouched by some of the biggest tech giants like Adobe, T-Mobile and Comcast. The platform is known for benefiting applications with data security, multi-cloud migrations and disaster recovery. As new-age enterprises strive to create a developer-friendly environment to facilitate the scalability of services for enterprise customers, TeleMessage’s move to transition its business to Portworx's cloud-native Kubernetes storage comes as a boon.



Further, Portworx allows TeleMessage to address certain security and compliance needs for different customers, ranging from GDPR and HIPAA data loss prevention to industry-specific regulations such as FINRA and CFTC. Apart from bolstering Kubernetes initiatives, implementation support from Terasky and HashiCorp Vault's key manager has enabled the company to ensure the security of messages on the back of a persistent encryption process in just three months.



Markedly, HashiCorp Vault is a secret management tool that provides controlled access to sensitive credentials in a low-trust environment. The amalgamation of these trailblazing components boosted TeleMessage's archiving services with flexible storage performance and reliable encryption while putting nominal strain on its development team.



Pure Storage’s performance is gaining from continued momentum in Pure as-a-Service, Portworx and Evergreen Storage subscription services. The company is benefiting from strength across FlashArray and FlashBlade businesses as well as strong prospects in the data-driven markets of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Real-time Analytics and Simulation. Solid uptake of Cloud Block Store, ObjectEngine Cloud and CloudSnap augurs well in the long haul.



