Pure Storage (PSTG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Pure Storage (PSTG) closed at $55.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the data storage company had gained 2.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pure Storage in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.4, indicating a 9.09% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $845.76 million, up 10.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.69% and +11.01%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pure Storage. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Pure Storage boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pure Storage is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.11.

Meanwhile, PSTG's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PSTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.