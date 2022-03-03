Pure Storage (PSTG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up

Pure Storage Inc. PSTG reported non-GAAP earnings of 36 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of 13 cents per share.



Total revenues increased 41% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $708.6 million. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.



The upside can be attributed to subscription services growth as well as revenue growth in both domestic and international segments.



In fiscal 2022, the company reported revenues of $2.18 billion, up 29% year over year. Subscription services revenues rose 37% year over to $738.5 million.



Following the better-than-expected results, shares of Pure Storage are up more than 8.7% in the pre-market trading on Mar 3. The stock has gained 31.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s return of 1.5%.

Quarter Details

Product revenues (contributed 69.5% to total revenues) amounted to $493 million, up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Subscription services revenues (30.5%) of $216 million surged 42% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to ongoing support contracts and robust adoption of Evergreen subscription services and Pure as-a-Service subscription, including Cloud Block Store.



Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to $848.8 million, up 31% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription ARR includes the annualized value of all active subscription contracts as of the last day of the quarter plus annualized on-demand revenues, added Pure Storage.



Management reported that total revenues in the United States were up 51% and the same for International increased 20% year over year.



Pure Storage is also gaining from the growing clout of its latest second-generation FlashArray//C, a cost-effective storage array solution. This provides customers with higher performance capabilities and enables them to run complex cloud workloads on a single platform.



In the quarter under review, the company unveiled a new FlashArray//XL solution, primarily designed for vital enterprise applications like huge databases, cloud-native and containerized applications. The new FlashArray solution safeguards the stored data and enables easy recovery following any adverse situation. FlashArray//XL solution helps in workload consolidation on lesser arrays and streamlines operations along with lowering rack-space requirements. It also helps to slash power consumption and cooling expenses.



Solid pipeline and synergies from the Portworx acquisition, which strengthened capabilities for containerized and cloud-native applications, favored performance.



Pure Storage added 470 new customers in the reported quarter. The company’s customer count now stands at 10,0000, including 50% of the Fortune 500 companies, noted Pure Storage.

Margin Highlights

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 68.8%.



Non-GAAP Product gross margin contracted 210 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 67%. Product gross margin was affected by increasing supply chain costs in the quarter under review. Non-GAAP Subscription gross margin came in at 73%, which expanded 280 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, came in at 52% compared with 62.1% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Pure Storage reported a non-GAAP operating income of $119 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the non-GAAP income of 37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin stood at 16.8% compared with 7.3% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Pure Storage exited the quarter ended Feb 6, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1.41 billion compared with $1.4 billion as of Oct 31, 2021. As of Oct 31, long-term debt stood at $786.8 million compared with long-term debt of $778 million as of Oct 31, 2021



Cash flow from operations amounted to $138 million compared with $127 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was $117 million compared with $101.3 million in the previous quarter.



For fiscal 2022, cash flow from operations was $410 million compared with $188 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $308 million compared with free cash flow of $93 million in the previous year.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company returned $69 million to shareholders via share repurchases of more than 2.4 million shares and completed its $200-million share repurchase authorization. The company also announced a new $250-million share repurchases plan.



Deferred revenues increased 28% to $1.08 billion in the quarter under review.



The remaining performance obligations (RPO) at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter totaled $1.4 billion, up 29% on a year-over-year basis. The metric represents total committed non-cancelable future revenues.

Guidance

Pure Storage expects first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues to be $520 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 26%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $516.4 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 25.1%.



Non-GAAP operating income for the fiscal first quarter is expected to be $16 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 3%.



For fiscal 2023, Pure Storage expects revenues to be $2.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19-20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.49 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 48%.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $300 million and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 11.5%.

