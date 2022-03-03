Pure Storage (PSTG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up
Pure Storage Inc. PSTG reported non-GAAP earnings of 36 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of 13 cents per share.
Total revenues increased 41% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $708.6 million. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.
The upside can be attributed to subscription services growth as well as revenue growth in both domestic and international segments.
In fiscal 2022, the company reported revenues of $2.18 billion, up 29% year over year. Subscription services revenues rose 37% year over to $738.5 million.
Following the better-than-expected results, shares of Pure Storage are up more than 8.7% in the pre-market trading on Mar 3. The stock has gained 31.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s return of 1.5%.
Pure Storage, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote
Quarter Details
Product revenues (contributed 69.5% to total revenues) amounted to $493 million, up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Subscription services revenues (30.5%) of $216 million surged 42% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to ongoing support contracts and robust adoption of Evergreen subscription services and Pure as-a-Service subscription, including Cloud Block Store.
Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to $848.8 million, up 31% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription ARR includes the annualized value of all active subscription contracts as of the last day of the quarter plus annualized on-demand revenues, added Pure Storage.
Management reported that total revenues in the United States were up 51% and the same for International increased 20% year over year.
Pure Storage is also gaining from the growing clout of its latest second-generation FlashArray//C, a cost-effective storage array solution. This provides customers with higher performance capabilities and enables them to run complex cloud workloads on a single platform.
In the quarter under review, the company unveiled a new FlashArray//XL solution, primarily designed for vital enterprise applications like huge databases, cloud-native and containerized applications. The new FlashArray solution safeguards the stored data and enables easy recovery following any adverse situation. FlashArray//XL solution helps in workload consolidation on lesser arrays and streamlines operations along with lowering rack-space requirements. It also helps to slash power consumption and cooling expenses.
Solid pipeline and synergies from the Portworx acquisition, which strengthened capabilities for containerized and cloud-native applications, favored performance.
Pure Storage added 470 new customers in the reported quarter. The company’s customer count now stands at 10,0000, including 50% of the Fortune 500 companies, noted Pure Storage.
Margin Highlights
Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 68.8%.
Non-GAAP Product gross margin contracted 210 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 67%. Product gross margin was affected by increasing supply chain costs in the quarter under review. Non-GAAP Subscription gross margin came in at 73%, which expanded 280 bps on a year-over-year basis.
Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, came in at 52% compared with 62.1% reported in the prior-year quarter.
Pure Storage reported a non-GAAP operating income of $119 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the non-GAAP income of 37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin stood at 16.8% compared with 7.3% reported in the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Pure Storage exited the quarter ended Feb 6, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $1.41 billion compared with $1.4 billion as of Oct 31, 2021. As of Oct 31, long-term debt stood at $786.8 million compared with long-term debt of $778 million as of Oct 31, 2021
Cash flow from operations amounted to $138 million compared with $127 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was $117 million compared with $101.3 million in the previous quarter.
For fiscal 2022, cash flow from operations was $410 million compared with $188 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $308 million compared with free cash flow of $93 million in the previous year.
During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company returned $69 million to shareholders via share repurchases of more than 2.4 million shares and completed its $200-million share repurchase authorization. The company also announced a new $250-million share repurchases plan.
Deferred revenues increased 28% to $1.08 billion in the quarter under review.
The remaining performance obligations (RPO) at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter totaled $1.4 billion, up 29% on a year-over-year basis. The metric represents total committed non-cancelable future revenues.
Guidance
Pure Storage expects first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues to be $520 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 26%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $516.4 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 25.1%.
Non-GAAP operating income for the fiscal first quarter is expected to be $16 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 3%.
For fiscal 2023, Pure Storage expects revenues to be $2.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19-20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.49 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 48%.
Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $300 million and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 11.5%.
Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider
Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector include Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Texas Instruments TXN. Apple and Texas Instruments sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $33.18 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 14.5%.
Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.41%. Shares of Broadcom have increased 36% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 12.5%.
Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 39.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments for 2022 earnings is pegged at $9.09 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 9.3%.
Texas Instruments’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 12.4%. Shares of TXN have increased 6.7% in the past year.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.