Pure Storage (PSTG) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Pure Storage PSTG reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents in third-quarter fiscal 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.9%. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of 31 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues increased 13% from the year-ago reported quarter to $762.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%. Strong uptake of the FlashBlade portfolio (including FlashBlade//E) coupled with robust Evergreen//One subscription sales acted as catalysts amid macroeconomic weakness.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Product revenues (contributing 59% to total revenues) amounted to $453.2 million, up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Subscription services revenues (41% of total revenues) of $309.5 million rose 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

We expected Product and subscription revenues to be $458.9 million and $301.1 million, respectively, for the fiscal third quarter.

Subscription annual recurring revenues (ARR) amounted to nearly $1.3 billion, up 26% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription ARR includes the annualized value of all active subscription contracts as of the last day of the quarter, along with annualized on-demand revenues.

Total revenues in the United States and International were $536 and $227 million, respectively.

Margin Highlights

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 310 basis points (bps) from the year-ago reported quarter to 74%.

The non-GAAP Product gross margin expanded 300 bps from the year-ago reported quarter to 73.1%. The non-GAAP Subscription gross margin was 75.4%, which expanded 310 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, were 51.9% compared with 55% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Pure Storage reported a non-GAAP operating income of $169 million compared with $107 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP operating margin was 22.2% compared with 15.9% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Pure Storage exited the fiscal third quarter that ended on Nov 5 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.35 billion, up from $1.21 billion as of Aug 6, 2023.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $158.4 million in the fiscal third quarter compared with $154.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow was $113.3 million compared with $114.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

In the fiscal third quarter, the company returned $22.4 million to shareholders by repurchasing 0.6 million shares. The company has $167 million left from its previously announced $250 million share-repurchase plan.

Deferred revenues increased 19.9% to $1.497 billion in the quarter under review.

The remaining performance obligations at the end of the fiscal third quarter totaled $2.046 billion, up 30% year over year. The metric represents total committed non-cancelable future revenues.

Guidance

The company expects fiscal 2024 revenues to be $2.82 billion, representing a rise of 2.5% year over year amid volatile macroeconomic conditions. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 16%.

Pure Storage expects revenues to be $782 million for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, representing a decline of 3.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

The non-GAAP operating income for the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to be $150 million. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 19%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Pure Storage currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Pegasystems PEGA, Flex FLEX and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Pegasystems and Flex presently currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 EPS has improved 21.2% in the past 60 days to $1.77. PEGA delivered an average earnings surprise of 1,250.2% in the trailing four quarters. Shares of PEGA have jumped 45% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $2.56. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%.

Flex’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11%. Shares of the company have risen 28.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 2.8% in the past 60 days to $8.00. Watts Water’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

WTS’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have rallied 28.9% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.