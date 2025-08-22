Pure Storage (PSTG) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Pure Storage (PSTG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating a decline of 11.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $845.76 million, representing an increase of 10.7% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pure Storage metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $427.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription services' reaching $418.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world' should arrive at $244.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should come in at $600.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services' of $319.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $275.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product' to come in at $277.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $279.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Pure Storage have demonstrated returns of -2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PSTG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.