Pure Storage (PSTG) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Pure Storage PSTG reported non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share in first-quarter fiscal 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100%. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 25 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues decreased 5% from the year-ago reported quarter to $589.3 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%. Global macroeconomic weakness and cautious IT spending remain concerns.

However, revenues increased 5% year over year after excluding the impact of $60 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 product revenues, which was expected for the second half of last year.

Pure Storage rolled out FlashBlade//E, an unstructured data repository solution for large-capacity data stores. Customers can also deploy the new FlashBlade solution through a new service tier of Pure's Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service subscription.

Following the announcement, shares are up 6.1% in the pre-market trading on Jun 1. The stock has gained 1.5% of its value in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 0.7%.



Quarter in Detail

Product revenues (contributing 52.4% to total revenues) amounted to $308.9 million, down 23% on a year-over-year basis.

Subscription services revenues (47.6% of total revenues) of $280.3 million rose 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Subscription annual recurring revenues (ARR) amounted to more than $1.2 billion, up 29% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription ARR includes the annualized value of all active subscription contracts as of the last day of the quarter, along with annualized on-demand revenues.

Total revenues in the United States and International were $427 and $162 million, respectively.

PSTG added more than 276 customers in the reported quarter. The company’s customer base has more than 11,500 customers and represents 58% of Fortune 500 companies.

Margin Highlights

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) from the year-ago reported quarter to 72.2%.

The non-GAAP Product gross margin expanded 80 bps from the year-ago reported quarter to 70.8%. The non-GAAP Subscription gross margin was 73.7%, which expanded 220 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, were 68.9% compared with 56.8% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Pure Storage reported a non-GAAP operating income of $19.6 million compared with $85.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP operating margin was 3.3% compared with 13.8% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Pure Storage exited the fiscal year ended May 7, with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.2 billion compared with $1.6 billion as of Feb 6.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $173.2 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $220.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow was $121.8 million compared with $187.3 million reported in the previous-year quarter.

In the fiscal first quarter, the company returned $70 million to shareholders by repurchasing 2.9 million shares. The company has $211 million left from its previously announced $250 million share-repurchase plan.

Deferred revenues increased 25.5% to $1.396 billion in the quarter under review.

The remaining performance obligations at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter totaled $1.8 billion, up 26% year over year. The metric represents total committed non-cancelable future revenues.

Guidance

The company has reiterated its revenue guidance for fiscal 2024. Amid current macroeconomic weakness, Pure Storage expects revenues to grow in the range of mid-to-high single digits on a year-over-year basis. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 15%.

Pure Storage expects revenues to be $680 million for second-quarter fiscal 2024, representing a rise of 5% from the year-ago reported figure.

The non-GAAP operating income for the fiscal first quarter is expected to be $90 million. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 13%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Dropbox and Badger Meter presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Blackbaud currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have gained 7.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 75% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 9.3% in the past 60 days to $3.75 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 13.4% in the past year.

