Pure Storage (PSTG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pure Storage (PSTG) closed the most recent trading day at $30.65, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the data storage company had gained 7.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pure Storage as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Pure Storage is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $671.84 million, up 19.39% from the prior-year quarter.

PSTG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $2.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.89% and +26.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pure Storage should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pure Storage currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Pure Storage is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.45.

Also, we should mention that PSTG has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PSTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

