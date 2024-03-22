Pure Storage (PSTG) & NVIDIA Unite to Advance AI Solutions

Pure Storage PSTG collaborated with NVIDIA NVDA to unveil new validated reference architectures tailored for generative AI applications, including an NVIDIA OVX-ready setup.

The collaboration will assist Pure Storage to equip its customers with a reliable framework to handle the intense data and computational demands essential for successful artificial intelligence (AI) implementations. The partnership aims to meet the escalating demand for AI across industries.

Pure Storage has integrated its all-flash enterprise storage with NVIDIA’s NeMo Retriever microservices and GPUs to develop a Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Pipeline for AI Inference. This enhances the precision and relevance of inference capabilities, particularly for large language models (LLMs). Also, enterprises can expedite insights from internal data without recurrent LLM retraining.

Furthermore, Pure Storage has obtained certification for NVIDIA OVX Server Storage, which offers flexible storage reference architectures for enterprise customers and channel partners. This validation complements Pure Storage's certification for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD, which was announced last year.

Pure Storage is developing vertical-specific RAG solutions in collaboration with NVIDIA to cater to diverse industry needs. The initial focus is on the financial services sector, enabling faster insights and analysis from vast datasets with greater accuracy as compared to generic LLMs. Similar solutions tailored for the healthcare and public sectors will be released.

Additionally, Pure Storage is deepening its investment in the AI partner ecosystem by forging new alliances with ISVs like Run.AI and Weights & Biases. These partnerships aim to enhance GPU utilization and streamline the model development lifecycle for machine learning teams.

Pure Storage provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers. The company is rapidly gaining traction in the flash storage market, which is evident from its accelerating customer base. Customer growth has been exemplary, count surging from 300 in first-quarter fiscal 2015 to more than 10,500 in second-quarter fiscal 2023.

The company sees strong growth prospects in the data-driven markets of AI, machine learning, Internet of Things, Real-time Analytics, Log Analytics and Simulation. The company’s FlashBlade product has been gaining traction in the AI market.

At present, Pure Storage carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 115.7% compared with the sub industry's growth of 163.9%.



