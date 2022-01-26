Pure Storage (PSTG) Inks Deal With Meta to Boost AI RSC Project

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG has collaborated with Meta Platforms, Inc. FB to support the latter’s new-age AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) project. Meta recently unveiled RSC, which is touted as the tech giant’s breakthrough supercomputer for AI research. Following the announcement of the news, PSTG’s shares gained 6.8% to close at $26.40 as of Jan 24.



Meta will leverage Pure Storage’s robust and scalable storage capabilities to power RSC as part of this partnership. The trailblazing storage capabilities will be incorporated by capitalizing on Pure Storage’s FlashArray and FlashBlade solutions. FlashArray is an enterprise-ready offering equipped with unique QLC-based architecture to address the power, performance and space requirements of the RSC environment.



This high-capacity platform offers consistent single-millisecond latency and hyper-consolidation. Meanwhile, FlashBlade delivers cloud-like agility with high performance and control. It is recognized as the industry's most advanced all-flash storage solution that amalgamates fast file and object data. The solution simplifies workload consolidation, thanks to automated APIs.



Meta’s RSC is being designed to support powerful computers capable of executing quintillions of operations per second. This next-gen technology is expected to be entirely built in the middle of this year. Thanks to speech recognition and computer vision advancements, RSC will help Meta’s AI researchers to create and develop new AI models that can seamlessly analyze videos, text and images across different languages.



It is worth mentioning here that these robust characteristics will ultimately pave the path toward building technologies for the metaverse, a state-of-the-art computing platform where AI-driven applications play an integral part. Pure Storage has been sharing a proactive working relationship with Meta since 2017, and the recent move will not only extend their long-standing partnership but also aid Meta to attain its AI research goals.



A few days back, Pure Storage’s subsidiary, Portworx, collaborated with TeleMessage to improve the latter’s secure and compliant data storage for global enterprise customers. Per the agreement, TeleMessage capitalized on Portworx Enterprise, an end-to-end storage and data management solution on the back of a Kubernetes-based infrastructure. Kubernetes is an open-source system that automates software deployment.



Pure Storage’s performance is gaining from continued momentum in Pure as-a-Service, Portworx and Evergreen Storage subscription services. The Mountain View, CA-based company is benefiting from strength across FlashArray and FlashBlade businesses as well as strong prospects in the data-driven markets of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Real-time Analytics and Simulation. Solid uptake of Cloud Block Store, ObjectEngine Cloud and CloudSnap augurs well in the long haul.



Some prominent players in the broader industry are Allied Motion Technologies Inc. AMOT and salesforce.com, inc. CRM.



Allied Motion Technologies delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.2%, on average. AMOT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



salesforce.com delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.2%, on average. CRM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.8%.

