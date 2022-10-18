Pure Storage (PSTG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pure Storage (PSTG) closed at $27.82, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pure Storage as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $671.84 million, up 19.39% from the year-ago period.

PSTG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $2.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.89% and +26.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pure Storage should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Pure Storage is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Pure Storage currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.2.

Meanwhile, PSTG's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer- Storage Devices was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



