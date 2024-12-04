Pure Storage price target raised to $80 from $75 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Pure Storage (PSTG) to $80 from $75 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares traded significantly higher following the announcement that it has secured a design win at a top-4 hyperscaler, reinforcing the firm’s thesis on Pure Storage’s architectural differentiation.
