Pure Storage price target raised to $80 from $70 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Krish Sankar raised the firm’s price target on Pure Storage (PSTG) to $80 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a beat and raise, though much of this is driven by customers switching from as-a-service sales to CapEx sales.
