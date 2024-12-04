News & Insights

Pure Storage price target raised to $75 from $70 at Evercore ISI

December 04, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Pure Storage (PSTG) to $75 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. October-end quarter numbers “were good,” but the trajectory of the stock will be “heavily driven” by the company’s ability to scale their new “Top 4” cloud win into sizable revenues in calendar year 2026 and beyond, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note. While noting that “there is a lot of crisp execution needed ahead,” the firm thinks Pure is set-up to drive revenue and gross profit dollar acceleration higher over the next several years, the analyst added.

