News & Insights

Stocks

Pure Storage price target raised to $75 from $62 at Needham

December 04, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Pure Storage (PSTG) to $75 from $62 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company announced its first design-win with a Top 4 Hyperscaler in recent weeks, which stole the show from the results and was also in line with CEO Charlie Giancarlo’s expectation for securing a design-win during the year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Pure Storage management also anticipates meaningful revenue contribution in FY27 when the Hyperscaler shifts to double-digit Exabyte production deployments, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PSTG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.