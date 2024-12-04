News & Insights

Stocks

Pure Storage price target raised to $75 from $60 at JPMorgan

December 04, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Pinjalim Bora raised the firm’s price target on Pure Storage (PSTG) to $75 from $60 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company delivered a “robust” quarter with Q3 results landing above expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the main highlight of theearnings callwas the company signing a design win with a top four hyperscaler. This means the hyperscaler will utilize Pure’s technology for all online storage needs, and that all future data centers for this hyperscaler are now approved to use Pure’s technology as the standard for data storage, underscoring the company’s “strong differentiation in the market,” contends JPMorgan.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSTG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.