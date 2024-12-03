Pure Storage options imply 11.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Pure Storage (PSTG) is 2.5x normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.1%, or $5.90, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.7%.
