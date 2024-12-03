Pure Storage jumps 23% to $66.05 after Q3 results, guidance top estimates

16:26 EST Pure Storage (PSTG) jumps 23% to $66.05 after Q3 results, guidance top estimates
- Pure Storage reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 50c, consensus 42c
- Pure Storage reports Q3 EPS 19c, consensus 42c
- Pure Storage sees Q4 revenue $867M, consensus $856.93M
- Pure Storage sees FY25revenue $3.15B, consensus $3.13B
- Pure Storage options imply 11.1% move in share price post-earnings
