Pure Storage initiated with a Neutral at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research initiated coverage of Pure Storage (PSTG) with a Neutral rating. The firm, which says its work suggests growth is stabilizing in the low double-digit range, down from a prior high double-digit trajectory, notes that its estimates are “relatively in-line with consensus” through FY26.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PSTG:
- Oppenheimer Signals Buy on 2 Data Storage Stocks — Here’s Why They’re Bullish
- Evercore says CoreWeave deal could yield sizable contributions for Pure Storage
- Pure Storage hyperscaler win still ahead, says Wells Fargo
- Pure Storage announces strategic investment in CoreWeave
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.