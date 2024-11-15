Pure Storage initiated with a Neutral at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research initiated coverage of Pure Storage (PSTG) with a Neutral rating. The firm, which says its work suggests growth is stabilizing in the low double-digit range, down from a prior high double-digit trajectory, notes that its estimates are “relatively in-line with consensus” through FY26.

