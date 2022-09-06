Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Pure Storage, Inc.'s (NYSE:PSTG) future prospects. Pure Storage, Inc. provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$143m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, the US$8.6b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Pure Storage's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 19 industry analysts covering Pure Storage, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$3.9m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 115%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NYSE:PSTG Earnings Per Share Growth September 6th 2022

Underlying developments driving Pure Storage's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Pure Storage currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Pure Storage's case is 75%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Pure Storage which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Pure Storage, take a look at Pure Storage's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Pure Storage worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Pure Storage is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Pure Storage’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.