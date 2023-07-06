Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 40.82

The average one-year price target for Pure Storage Inc - (NYSE:PSTG) has been revised to 40.82 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 38.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from the latest reported closing price of 36.89 / share.

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.26%, a decrease of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.83% to 281,277K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,396K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,839K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 97,246.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,091K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,453K shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 19.59% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,641K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,911K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,524K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

