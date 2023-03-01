Stocks
PSTG

Pure Storage Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 15.1% Lower - Daily Wrap

March 01, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Pure Storage Inc - Class A (PSTG) shares closed today 15.1% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 5.0% year-to-date, up 7.7% over the past 12 months, and up 29.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.8%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $29.48 and as low as $27.97 this week.
  • Shares closed 33.5% below its 52-week high and 11.6% above its 52-week low.
  • Trading volume this week was 2.2% higher than the 10-day average and 23.3% higher than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.2.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
  • The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -65.1%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -126.7%
  • The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -2263.5% higher than the average peer.


