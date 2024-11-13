Pure Storage hyperscaler win still ahead, says Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers thinks Pure Storage’s (PSTG) strategic collaboration and investment with CoreWeave is a “positive.” While noting that the press release does not have a lot of details, the firm does not believe this deal reflects the anticipated hyperscaler cloud win that Wells and investors are focused on being announced by the end of the year. Wells Fargo keeps an Overweight rating and $75 price target on Pure Storage shares.

